I’m excited to see a product coming which will help me with this, even though through mere struggling for years I have created a list of habits for myself already.

If I could bring myself back to those years when I was failing to create habits, I would have paid a big sum of money for it (this app). I fully and truly believe that habits are the key to success, especially a good thorough morning habit. From the moment a morning ritual was my habit, my life started to change. And the last 18 months I’ve likely achieved 10 times more than in the 5 years combined before that.

Great to see there are people like you who care about someone else’s success.