|Full Book
|Book Summary
|HabitCoach
|Time to Read
|>3 hours
|20 minutes
|2 minutes for 10 days
|Knowledge Adoption
|Good
|Poor
|Great
(Repetition system)
|Difficulty
|Medium
(Many books are very abstract)
|Medium
(Lack of context)
|Low
(Very concrete)
|Level of Fun
|High
(Many good stories)
|Low
(Overwhelming amount of knowledge)
|High
(It's like a game)
What are the most life-changing books?
What are some good habits to follow?
We figured it out. And to help you to follow these habits, we created this app.
At this moment HabitCoach has 622 habit ideas from 41 books.
Leon van der Laan
Manager at H&M
I’m excited to see a product coming which will help me with this, even though through mere struggling for years I have created a list of habits for myself already.
If I could bring myself back to those years when I was failing to create habits, I would have paid a big sum of money for it (this app). I fully and truly believe that habits are the key to success, especially a good thorough morning habit. From the moment a morning ritual was my habit, my life started to change. And the last 18 months I’ve likely achieved 10 times more than in the 5 years combined before that.
Great to see there are people like you who care about someone else’s success.
You can be lucky and achieve what you want by pure circumstance. But unless you deserve it, you will not be respected.